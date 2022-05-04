iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.39

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 328334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

