iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Lifted by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,475 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934,471 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.