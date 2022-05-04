Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITQ. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITQ remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

