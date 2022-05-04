Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $67.92 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.