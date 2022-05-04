Jennison Associates LLC Invests $555,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 587.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 65.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gevo by 47.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

GEVO opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gevo Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.