Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $368.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $360.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.84 and its 200 day moving average is $496.33.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

