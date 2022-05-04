Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,431 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Yelp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Yelp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.