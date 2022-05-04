Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 31,451 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

OPCH opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

