Jennison Associates LLC Sells 625 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Buckle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

