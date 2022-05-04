Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,654 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Community Health Systems worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $950.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

