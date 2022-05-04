Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 69,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

