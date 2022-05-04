Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.25

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.25 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 16908377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.69).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.21 million and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

