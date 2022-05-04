JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$24.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.90. 3,132,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.43. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$21.95.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$263,656.82. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,233. Insiders have sold a total of 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674 over the last quarter.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

