Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 1,726 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

