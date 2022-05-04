Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 6,142 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.