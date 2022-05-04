Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.85.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.