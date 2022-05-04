Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

