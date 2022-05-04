Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

