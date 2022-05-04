Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.