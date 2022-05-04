Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.20. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 3,182 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 160.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

