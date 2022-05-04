Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.73 Million

Klever (KLV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $101.73 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00220595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00451898 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,323.52 or 1.82927316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

