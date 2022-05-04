Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

FRC opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

