Korea Investment CORP Purchases 2,100 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.63 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

