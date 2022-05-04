Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,900 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

