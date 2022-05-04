Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.