Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.92

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 44555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

