Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.70 on Friday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

