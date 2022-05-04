Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

