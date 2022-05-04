LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $28,264.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00099283 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,148,141 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

