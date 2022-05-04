Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Lowe’s Companies worth $611,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.21. 132,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,450. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

