Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 284,704 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$290.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

