MahaDAO Price Reaches $3.05 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00007815 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $374,200.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00222539 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00446949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,478.39 or 1.83282123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

