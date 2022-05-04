Main Street Research LLC Purchases 374 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.38. 292,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

