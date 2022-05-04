Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 886,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,408. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

