Main Street Research LLC Sells 272 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

ENTG stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.54. 34,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.