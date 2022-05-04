Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 581,475 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 668,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,482,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

