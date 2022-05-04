Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.11% of Teekay Tankers worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

