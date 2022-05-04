Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 45,317 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 545,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

