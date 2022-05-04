Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 457,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
