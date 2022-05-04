Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 457,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.