Marathon Capital Management Has $315,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.74. 1,171,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.