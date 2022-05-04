Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,362.59. 1,059,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,634.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,768.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.