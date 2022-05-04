Marathon Capital Management Sells 184,700 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 184,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

GOLD traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 17,852,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,011,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

