Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 111.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 76.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Markel by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL traded up $16.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,365.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,402.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

