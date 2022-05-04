MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $277.88 and last traded at $277.21. 4,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 549,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.85. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

