Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,190. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

