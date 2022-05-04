MAS Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $17.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.00. 60,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,132. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.43 and a 200-day moving average of $596.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

