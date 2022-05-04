MAS Advisors LLC Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,660. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

