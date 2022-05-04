MATH (MATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.61 Million

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, MATH has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MATH has a market cap of $22.61 million and $354,335.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MATH coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006910 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (MATH) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

