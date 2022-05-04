Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $217,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 65,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $9,584,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.