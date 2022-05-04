Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $50.99 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.01. 231,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.